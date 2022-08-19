PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with Vietnamese trade representative offices abroad on August 19 linked with 62 locations.



The PM affirmed that in the first seven months of this year, Vietnam continued to see positive results in socio-economic development. Import-export turnover topped 433 billion USD, up 15.3% annually, and is expected to reach nearly 800 billion USD this year. Social welfare as well as social safety and order have been guaranteed while external affairs and global integration have been promoted.



He partly attributed that to foreign trade activities that are directly conducted by the industry and trade sector with a network of trade offices abroad.



Amid complicated and uncertain developments in the region and the world, he asked the sector and trade representative offices to study markets, offer policy consultations, and provide support for domestic firms in building and adjusting plans to tap opportunities from new-generation free trade agreements of which Vietnam is a member.



The PM suggested ministries, agencies and trade representative offices examine policies in their host countries, and offer suggestions to help localities, sectors and domestic firms diversify goods, expand exports and diversify supply chains.



They were also asked to offer solutions to difficulties as well as share their aspirations related to policies, living and working conditions./.