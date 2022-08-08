PM chairs third session of national committee on digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation on August 8 to assess digital transformation pace in the first six months of 2022 and outline tasks for the time ahead.
The meeting was held in an online format linking the Government Office with People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities across the country.
PM Chinh, who heads the committee, reiterated that digital transformation is an inevitable trend, an objective requirement and a must-do task in national development.
He noted that during the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has become an urgent need in order to effectively prevent and control and pandemic while maintaining and promoting socio-economic development.
The government leader affirmed that digital transformation is a big policy of the Party and State, which must be implemented regularly and continuously in a fast and effective manner.
During the meeting, a report on digital transformation index rankings for ministries and provinces in 2021 will be released./.