Society Kien Giang to build pipeline network to supply water for 8,000 households The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will invest in building water supply pipeline networks to supply water to 8,000 households in areas with limited access to water.

Society Vietnam needs highly skilled labour force The vocational training system of Vietnam needs reforming to create highly-skilled human resources that meet the requirements of the labour market in increasingly integrated international market, experts said.

Society High tech farming in Ninh Thuan proves effective The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is promoting the application of high-technology in agricultural production with the aim of setting up major zones and projects yielding high-quality farm produce, thereby turning high-tech agriculture into a spearhead sector in local economic development.

Society Vietnamese officer joins UN peacekeeping mission Major Bui Van Nhung from the Vietnam People’s Army will work as a military observer at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.