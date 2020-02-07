Society Teleconference to talk e-Government building Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s proposals on organising a teleconference on e-Government.

Society Soc Trang province’s measures to get ride of poverty The People’s Committee of Soc Trang province has adopted several measures to reduce poverty this year, including developing rural agriculture, creating more jobs and support policies for poor people.

Society WHO representative speaks highly of Vietnam’s efforts in nCoV fight The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that Vietnam has been managing “very well” the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), WHO representative in Vietnam Park Ki-dong said on February 7 about Vietnam’s efforts in the fight against the spread of the disease.

Society HCM City mulls public bicycle rental service in downtown The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has sought approval from the People’s Committee for a public bicycle rental service.