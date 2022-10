The leader took the occasion to thank the Cambodian side for its coordination in rescuing many Vietnamese citizens who were scammed and forced to work illegally at a number of business establishments of foreigners in the Cambodian territory. He proposed that the two sides continue to work together to thoroughly deal with the issue, and the Cambodian authorities continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese victims to return home safely.For his part, Samdech Say Chhum highlighted the Vietnam-Cambodia traditional solidarity, and thanked the Party, Government, military and people of Vietnam for supporting and giving timely and great help to Cambodia throughout the history. He affirmed that Cambodia is working hard to further reinforce the solidarity, sound neighbourliness, comprehensive, stable and long-standing ties between the two countries.He noted that amid the complicated changes in the world, the two sides should continue to maintain and strengthen their friendly neighbourliness and solidarity, together weather the difficulties, and coordinate closely with and support each other at multilateral forums.The two leaders shared the delight at the stable growth of bilateral cooperation. Last year, two-way trade topped 9.5 billion USD, a surge of nearly 80% year on year. In the first nine months of this year, the figure hit 8.45 billion USD, up 16.7%.Currently, 198 Vietnamese-funded projects are operating in Cambodia with a total investment of 2.92 billion USD, making Vietnam the biggest investors among the ASEAN countries and among the top five largest investors in the neighbouring country. Vietnam is also the country with the highest number of people travelling Cambodia.The two sides agreed to continue to collaborate closely in efficiently implementing existing cooperation agreements and mechanisms in defence and security, while cooperating to complete the border demarcation and border marker planting activities to build a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and long-standing development.They also pledged to coordinate closely and support each other at multilateral forums. PM Chinh said that the two sides should work with other ASEAN countries to maintain solidarity and unity as well as the central role of the ASEAN in strategic issues, including sea-related ones./.