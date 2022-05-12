PM Chinh receives WB Director General, US business leaders
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets US business leaders (Photo: VNA)Washington D.C. (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Director General of the World Bank (WB) Axel Van Trotsenburg and leaders of some US corporations on May 11 (local time) during his working visit to the US.
Meeting with the WB leader, PM Chinh proposed that Vietnam and the WB focus their cooperation on energy transition and digital transformation; giant transport infrastructure projects such as expressways and coastal roads; projects coping with climate changes in the Mekong Delta and central regions; poverty reduction; and improving healthcare capacity.
He said Vietnam will soon work with the WB in the country to implement specific projects and Vietnam will support the WB to implement pilot policies to ensure the most efficiency of loans. The PM also suggested the two sides continue to simplify procedures and prevent corruption in the implementation of projects.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives WB Director General Axel Van Trotsenburg (Photo: VNA)WB Director General Axel said the bank wants to enhance cooperation with Vietnam during the post-pandemic recovery and development process, particularly in the context that the global recovery is meeting difficulties due to tensions and conflicts in some areas, materials’ price hike and increasing inflation in many countries while national resources reduced during the pandemic prevention and control.
Stressing the viewpoint of multilateral cooperation to deal with challenges, he said Vietnam needs to balance between the huge energy demand for development and sustainable development requirements.
Agreeing with the PM on the fields of cooperation, he affirmed that the WB attaches great importance to supporting Vietnam in the process of becoming an upper-middle-income country and reaching higher steps in the production value.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chief Strategy Officer and Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development of Boeing Company Marc Allen (Photo: VNA)Receiving Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer and Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development of Boeing Company, PM Chinh said Vietnam will focus on strongly developing the aviation sector in the future and Boeing can participate in developing the aviation ecosystem of Vietnam.
The Government leader spoke highly of the cooperation and support from Boeing and voiced his support for the company’s plan to expand facilities in Vietnam to supply fuels and seek cooperation opportunities in technology.
He proposed the company to open maintenance centres in Vietnam, have long-term cooperation policies as well as provide specific preferential policies to help Vietnamese businesses overcome this difficult time, and make important contribution to promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and the US.
Later the same day, PM Chinh received leaders of the Asia Group, Blackstone, GenX and AES, who expressed their interest in energy transition projects in Vietnam and in investing to support Vietnam realise its COP26 goals in coping with climate change.
The PM applauded their energy transition proposals and briefed them on a number of issues relating to Vietnam’s energy development orientations and electricity planning. He asked them to focus research and investment on wind power, solar power and tidal energy which are energy sources of huge potential in Vietnam./.