Politics PM meets President Pro Tempore of US Senate in Washington D.C Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and key senators of the US Senate in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time), as part of the Vietnamese leader’s trip to the US.

Politics China Talk 19 spotlights US-China competition in Southeast Asia The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Vietnam jointly held the 19th edition of the China Talk series, themed “US and China competition in Southeast Asia”, via video teleconference on May 11.

Politics Party official pays working visit to Israel Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is paying a working visit to Israel, meeting many local leaders.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.