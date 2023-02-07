Politics PM’s upcoming visits to Singapore, Brunei to consolidate ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will pay official visits to Singapore and Brunei from February 8-11 at the invitation of Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and Sultan of Brunei Hasanal Bolkiah.

Politics PM Chinh's visit to enhance Singapore-Vietnam relations: Singaporean FM The coming visit to Singapore by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will be a key platform for both countries to reaffirm their excellent ties, said Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in his written interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Embassy ready to assist Vietnamese affected by earthquake in Turkey The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey had by February 6 recorded no Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in an earthquake that devastated the country earlier the same day.

