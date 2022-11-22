Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praises collectives directly involved in investigating the case. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of commendation to the Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Crime Investigation Police Department, the Technical Department and the ministry’s overseas representative agency for smashing a major drug trafficking ring.

In the letter, PM Chinh said he was delighted to learn that from September 5-24, the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department coordinated with the Technical Department, the ministry’s overseas representative agency, several units and localities to successfully raid a ring trafficking drugs into Vietnam, arresting 19 traffickers, including a particularly dangerous wanted person, and seizing 75kg of drugs. Initially, they admitted selling 1.2 tonnes of various drugs.

He stressed that this is an outstanding feat showing the cleverness, courage, sharpness and creativity of the police in fighting the dangerous and transnational ring while ensuring the safety of forces involved in solving the case. This result also reflects the effective external affairs efforts made by public security forces, creating a solid foundation to protect security and order in border areas.

The leader suggested the ministry offer worthy commendations to individuals and units directly involved in bringing the case to light.

He asked competent agencies to build on the past achievements and remain determined to crack down on crimes, including drug crime, contributing to maintaining social security, safety and order./.