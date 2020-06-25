PM commends public security force’s performance in first half
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has applauded the achievements of the people’s public security force in the first half of 2020 which, he said, greatly helped ensure political security, social order and safety, and, especially, COVID-19 control.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second, right) shakes hands with officials of the Ministry of Public Security before the meeting on June 25 (Photo: VNA)
He made the remarks at the Central Public Security Party Committee’s meeting in Hanoi on June 25, which reviewed the force’s performance in the first half and specified key tasks for the remainder of the year.
A report tabled at the event noted that the Central Public Security Party Committee has given timely advice to the Party and the State to issue and successfully carry out guidelines and viewpoints on national security safeguarding, guarantee social order and safety, resolve challenges, and minimise the negative impacts of complex changes in the region and the world, thereby helping to create a peaceful and stable environment for socio-economic development, expanding external relations and promoting the country’s stature.
Facing complex developments from COVID-19, the public security force was on the frontlines of the fight.
Police nationwide have enhanced the battle against crime, helping to bring down the number of social order offences by 8.4 percent against the same period of 2019. They have also cracked down on 19,720 criminal cases, 11,214 violations of economic management regulations, 123 corruption cases, 13,747 infringements of environmental law, and 14,032 drug crimes.
Addressing the meeting, PM Phuc asked the force to maintain a firm grasp on global and regional circumstances and proactively take action to ensure absolute security and safety at important political, cultural, and social events in the country, in particular the all-level Party congresses, the 13th National Party Congress, and activities during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, and Chairmanship of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
He directed the Ministry of Public Security to push ahead with preventing and cracking down on crime, protecting social order and safety, and boosting cooperation with international partners to effectively deal with drug-related crime.
The PM also told it to continue taking the lead in realising the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, and Government resolutions and directions on Party building and rectification, and political system reorganisation, thus building an incorruptible and strong public security force with high capacity.
He also expressed his belief that the force would fulfil every duty and deserve its status as a key and trustworthy force loyal to the Party, the State, and the people./.