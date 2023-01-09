PM congratulates public security's Logistics-Engineering force on traditional day
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hanoi on January 9 to celebrate the traditional day of the Logistics-Engineering force of the Vietnam People’s Public Security (January 25, 1948-2023).
Over the past 75 years, the force has affirmed its role as an important part of the People's Public Security, and made effective contributions to its implementation of political tasks.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents Fatherland Defence Orders to outstanding individuals (Photo: VNA)On behalf of the Party and State leaders, PM Chinh awarded second- and third- class Fatherland Defence Orders and the PM's Certificate of Merit to collectives and individuals; and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam granted the minister’s Certificate of Merit to several individuals of the force.
Appreciating the force’s contributions, the Government leader asked its staff to focus on innovation, promote the spirit of solidarity and consensus, and prepare necessary material and technical conditions to better serve the People’s Public Security operations.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)He requested they implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws as well as regulations and instructions on the logistics-engineering work.
The force should take advantage of resources to invest in building infrastructure, step up research, development and application of science and technology, promote domestic production, and strengthen international cooperation to build a modern and dual-purpose security industry./.