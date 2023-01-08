Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an annual programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers in the south central province of Phu Yen on January 8.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the provincial authorities and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.



The provincial authorities reported that last year, nearly 1,500 trade union members and disadvantaged workers received timely support on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) with a total value of 1.7 billion VND (73,000 USD). Local trade unions also visited and presented gifts worth over 370 million VND to workers hit by COVID-19 and diseases.



Speaking at the event, PM Chinh underlined the importance of Tet in the spiritual life of Vietnamese, stressing that helping the disadvantaged have a warm Tet demonstrates the Vietnamese tradition of unity and mutual help.



In the near future, the Government will direct ministries, agencies and localities to pool resources to tackle problems faced by workers and improve their living conditions, with a focus on a project to build 1 million social housing units and coming up with specific measures to develop housing for workers, he said.



On the occasion, the PM, together with leaders of the province and VFF Central Committee, presented 220 gifts to outstanding and poor workers, trade union members, with a total value of 288 million VND.



Earlier on January 7, the Government leader visited and offered Tet gifts to families of social policy beneficiaries in Phu Yen's Tuy Hoa city.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits 73-year-old hero of armed forces Dang Phi Thuong (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh paid fact-finding trips to several works and projects in the province, including Dong Hoa township’s Bai Goc area which is designated to house an industrial complex under the master plan on the development of Vietnam’s seaports for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and some sites in Phu Yen that the eastern branch of the North-South expressway will pass through.



He is scheduled to hold a working session with Phu Yen officials on January 8./.