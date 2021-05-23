Politics Infographic 6-step protocol for voters on election day The National Election Council has issued 6-step protocol for voters casting ballots for deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Military personnel exercise citizens’ right, duty to vote Joining voters across the country, constituents of the Vietnam People’s Army exercised the right and duty to vote on May 23 to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics Elections go as planned nationwide: NA Vice Chairman The elections have gone as planned in all cities and provinces so far, thanks to well-organised and convenient setup, member of the National Election Council and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh told reporters on May 23.

Politics Infographic Safety protocol against COVID-19 at polling stations A strict safety protocol against COVID-19 is carried out at polling stations to ensure safety for voters given the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.