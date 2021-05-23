PM: COVID-19 quarantine policy demonstrates humanitarian spirit
The quarantine policy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic shows the spirit of humanity of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated.
A concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)
Chinh made the statement while visiting officers and soldiers on duty at a concentrated quarantine facility of Regiment 926 of the Military High Command in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on May 22.
He said that after each wave of the pandemic, Vietnam has learned from experience to carry out better prevention and control measures, in which quarantine has played an extremely important role with the motto of quickly tracing, detecting and quarantining positive patients and those in contact with them, as well as actively treating confirmed patients, thus quickly stabilising the situation.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Chinh lauded efforts by all forces in the fight with the spirit of “fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy”.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)The leader affirmed that Vietnam has basically controlled the pandemic, with the number of infections accounting for only 0.004 percent of the population – one among the lowest in the world.
He, however, asked localities and units to maintain strict implementation of regulations on quarantine and post-quarantine management.
Reiterating Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s direction of not pursuing economic growth at the expense of social progress and justice, Chinh said that the stance has received more attention amidst the pandemic, with focus on vulnerable groups and those with illnesses./.