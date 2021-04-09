PM decides on infrastructure building policy at two IPs
The Prime Minister has issued Decision No 548/QD-TTg on investing in infrastructure at the The Ky Industrial Park (IP) in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
The Prime Minister has issued Decision No 548/QD-TTg on investing in infrastructure at the The Ky Industrial Park (IP) in the Mekong Delta province of Long An. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Prime Minister has issued Decision No 548/QD-TTg on investing in infrastructure at the The Ky Industrial Park (IP) in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
Invested by the Hai Son Co. Ltd. at a total cost of 1.35 trillion VND (56.5 million USD), 400 billion VND of which is from the investor, the IP sits on over 119 ha in Huu Thanh commune in Duc Hoa district and has a lifespan of 50 years starting from April 6.
The Long An Provincial People’s Committee directed the provincial management board for economic zones and relevant units to work with the investor on site clearance.
The PM also issued Decision No 550/QD-TTg on the policy for infrastructure construction and business at the Hoa Lu IP in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
Covering more than 348 ha in Loc Tan and Loc Thanh communes in Loc Ninh district, the IP is invested by the Hoa Lu Binh Phuoc Investment JSC at a total cost of over 1.11 trillion VND, 170 billion VND of which is from the investor.
The Binh Phuoc Provincial People’s Committee will be responsible for ensuring accuracy in land inventory, dealing with emerging issues relating to public asset reclamation, and choosing investors that meet legal regulations on investment, bidding, land, real estate trading, and relevant laws./.