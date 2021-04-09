Business Vietnam, US agricultural trade flourishes despite COVID-19 Agricultural trade between Vietnam and the US continued to thrive in 2020 despite COVID-19 and crop diseases in Vietnam.

Business E-commerce envisaged as economic spearhead in HCM City HCM City is gearing up to develop e-commerce infrastructure and make e-commerce an economic spearhead contributing to its economic growth, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade has said.

Business Garment export turnover target of 39 billion USD reachable: Official The target of Vietnam earning 39 billion USD from garment and textile exports in 2021 is perfectly feasible, Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), has said.

Business Vietnam’s wood industry gains new foothold in global market Despite the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, wood and wooden product exports still posted impressive growth due to the efforts of many businesses to apply advanced technology, develop new products, and make use of online marketing channels.