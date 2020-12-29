Business Chemical industry urged to go green The chemical industry in Vietnam has been facing a number of environmental and social challenges, which require new pathways in development, production, and consumption to ensure sustainable development.

Business Vietnam, Ukraine strive for 1 billion USD in bilateral trade Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach and Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka agreed to make greater efforts to push bilateral trade to 1 billion USD within the next three years.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on December 29, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Trade surplus posts record high since 2016 Vietnam is estimated to enjoy a trade surplus of 19.1 billion USD this year – the highest since 2016.