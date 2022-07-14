Business Devaluation of EUR to have short-term effect on exporters to Europe In the short term, the recent devaluation of the euro will affect a number of exporters to EU markets with contracts paid in the currency, according to Tran Thanh Hai, deputy director of the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business EVN prepares plans to ensure electricity supply in anticipation of surging demand Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has forecast the average electricity consumption will rise 6.4% to 793.8 million kWh per day in July, as heat waves are expected to hit the northern and central regions.

Business HCM City’s office space market rebounds strongly Office space for lease in Ho Chi Minh City in the first half of 2022 continued to make a recovery with a total net absorption area of about 21,000 sq.m, equivalent to 38% of 2021, although the new supply remained limited, according to real estate firm CBRE.

Business Digital transformation key to helping businesses catch up with market opportunities Digital transformation is considered the key to helping businesses overcome the current difficult period, seize market opportunities and recover strongly, heard a seminar held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 14.