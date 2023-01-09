Health Omicron subvariant XBB detected in HCM City The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases on January 4 said the COVID-19 Omicron XBB variant, first discovered in India in August, has been found in the southern metropolis.

Health CP Vietnam donates 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits to veterinary sector The Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits donated by the CP Livestock Joint Stock Company (CP Vietnam) at a ceremony on January 3 in Hanoi.