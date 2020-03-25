Politics Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics PM calls for youth’s stronger engagement in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the youth to engage more strongly in the fight against the COVID-19 while speaking at a working session with the Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hanoi on March 25, one day ahead of the union’s founding anniversary.

Politics Japanese ambassador bids farewell to Vietnamese PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Umeda Kunio in Hanoi on March 24, highlighting the two countries’ stronger relations during the diplomat’s tenure.

Politics Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.