PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
With complicated developments surrounding COVID-19, especially in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia, PM Phuc said Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has appealed to the Party, the armed forces, and the people to remain united in the fight against the virus.
Touching on social distancing measures contained in his Directive No.16, the PM said these are aimed at protecting public health and include members of the public consciously keeping a safe distance apart from each other.
Vietnam has already announced financial and monetary packages to support production and lives, he explained, which have been introduced by the banking, finance, industry, trade, and agriculture sectors.
Looking back the socio-economic situation in the first quarter, the PM said the country faces various difficulties including severe drought and saline intrusion in the south, post-effect of the Africa swine fever on livestock industry, and especially the heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though the World Bank has remarked that Vietnam's economy has stayed resilient to external shock in the past months, the disruption in supply and sale chains and declining production have had a negative effect on growth, he said.
A report delivered at the meeting revealed that Vietnam’s GDP growth stood at 3.82 percent in the first quarter; the lowest since the first quarter of 2009.
Growth in industry, agriculture, and services were also low.
The only positive sign was seen in the trade sector, which posted an increase of 8.7 percent in export turnover.
Inflation is under control, with the consumer price index (CPI) in March down 0.72 percent month-on-month and up just 0.34 percent from December. The CPI in the first quarter rose 5.56 percent year-on-year.
Of particular note, exports rose 8.7 percent while imports fell 3.4 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD.
PM Phuc called for the re-organisation of domestic production and business, reform of the working methods the application of scientific-technological advances to cope with the problems and overcome the pandemic./.