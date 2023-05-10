

In his opening speech, Indonesian President Joko Widodo also stressed that with its unity, ASEAN would be able to play a central role in bringing peace and economic growth ASEAN matters.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks at the opening session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit . (Photo: VNA)

“At the moment, the global economy has not fully recovered. Major power rivalries continue to sharpen. The global dynamic becomes more unpredictable,” he pointed out.Given this, he raised the question of whether ASEAN will be capable to be the engine for peace and economic growth.“I am confident that we are certain ASEAN is capable. As long as we hold the key element: ASEAN unity,” he stressed.ASEAN possess major assets as the epicentrum of growth. An economy that grows far above average global economic growth, demographic bonus, and a maintained regional stability, the President went on.