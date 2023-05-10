The Vietnamese leader emphasised that strengthening solidarity and unity should be the key task for an independent, self-resilient ASEAN.

Given risks and uncertainties of the global economy, the PM stressed the urgent need for the ten-member grouping to expand the intra market in order to promote recovery and sustainable development.

He also suggested ASEAN step up cooperation in digital economy, digital government and circular economy in tandem with electricity connectivity and renewable energy development.

He said with the spirit of taking people as the growth centre, target and momentum in ASEAN Community building, the bloc should work to narrow its development gap, especially in remote areas and sub-regions./.

VNA