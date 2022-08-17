PM emphasises training of high-quality human resources for agriculture
PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, second from right) and others visit an exhibition of scientific and technological models and products at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the importance of developing high-quality human resources for agriculture, while attending an innovation event and job fair of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on August 17.
The Government leader and others visited an exhibition of scientific and technological models and products by the VNUA’s businesses and partners.
In his remarks, PM Chinh affirmed that agriculture is an advantage of Vietnam, and agricultural development is one of the essential tasks in the country’s socio-economic development strategy.
Agriculture has always been a pillar of the economy helping stabilise people’s life, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on every social aspect for more than two years. Vietnam is one of the leading exporters of agro-forestry-fishery products in the world, with export value exceeding 48 billion USD in 2021, he noted.
He highlighted the Party and State’s attention to developing high-quality human resources for agriculture, as well as startup and innovation.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture on August 17. (Photo: VNA)To a country that takes agriculture as its foundation, agricultural entrepreneurship must be based on three pillars: training to improve startup capabilities, creating a startup environment, and providing capital and legal assistance for people who want to start a business. This will create breakthrough for agricultural development and new-style rural area building, according to the Government leader.
PM Chinh asked the VNUA and other establishments of higher education to align their curricula and training methodology with the reality while continuously improving training and scientific research quality to better meet the market’s demand.
He called for the development of an innovation ecosystem and further encouragement of students’ entrepreneurship, adding that students should equip themselves with professional and social knowledge and skills to adapt to an open and competitive market.
In his speech, the PM also called on businesses and entrepreneurs to enhance coordination with higher education establishments, actively engage in the training process, and facilitate students to improve their skills.
Also on August 17, he had a working session with officials, experts, and scientists of the VNUA./.