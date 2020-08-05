Society Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Society Anti-COVID-19 measures applied to Hong Kong's bulk carrier The border guard post at the Cang Gianh maritime border gate in the central province of Quang Binh has completed entry procedures for the Hong Kong (China) bulk carrier Amoy Dream and COVID-19 prevention and control measures for its 21 Chinese crew members.

Society Illegal immigration organisers sent to prison The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 4 sentenced Voong A Sui and five accomplices to a total of 25 years in prison for organising illegal immigration.