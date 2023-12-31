Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Cuba on 65th National Day Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly on December 31 cabled messages of congratulations to their Cuban counterparts on the 65th National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959 - 2024).

Videos 2023 - A successful year for Vietnam’s Diplomacy Achievements in foreign affairs and diplomacy have emerged as a prominent highlight in the overall accomplishments of Vietnam in 2023 while exemplifying the essence of “Bamboo Diplomacy”.

Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation in expatriate affairs Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has suggested the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) and the Liaison Committee for Overseas Laotians (LCOL) to promote cooperation in the work for overseas people, thereby enriching effective and substantive cooperation between the two countries.