PM: Ensuring Vietnam is a safe destination the top priority
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Ensuring that Vietnam is viewed as a safe destination for sustainable development is the primary goal of the country’s post-COVID-19 response in the new normal, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a meeting with permanent government members on June 9 in Hanoi.
He said the outcome of Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 was certainly worthy of note, with nearly two months having passed with no new infections in the community.
The PM ordered full preparations for reopening to the world in the near future, not only focusing on the economy but also on political and diplomatic ties.
He warned everyone not to lower their guard, particularly those in border areas and at border gates, along roads, and on waterways and air routes. Apart from facilitating the return of Vietnamese citizens from abroad, it is important to promote socio-economic development in the new normal.
The PM agreed to allow foreign experts, investors, and skilled workers to enter Vietnam to seek investment and job opportunities.
He assigned the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to announce safe zones for reopening flights to destinations where no COVID-19 cases have been detected for 30 days or more./.