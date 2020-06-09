Business Kien Giang calls for investment in agriculture development The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is calling for investment in agriculture and rural development projects in Go Quao district.

Business Collective economy – cooperatives forum scheduled for third quarter The 2020 national forum on collective economy and cooperatives will be held in the third quarter, with the number of participants expected to reach about 500.

Business Infographic Potential impacts of EVFTA on economic growth EVFTA may contribute to the increase of Vietnam’s GDP and export turnover to the EU compared to previously.