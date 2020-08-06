Business Vinatex’s revenue nosedives 36 percent in Q2 The COVID-19 pandemic dragged down the revenue of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) by 36 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, to just over 3.08 trillion VND (133 million USD).

Business Seaport fees should be increased: say insiders Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

Business Annual cashew nut export goal lowered to 3.2 billion USD The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has decided to lower the cashew nut export target to 3.2 billion USD this year, down from the 4 billion USD set in late 2019, given the impact of COVID-19.

Business Policies encourage firms to assemble cars in Vietnam Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Vietnam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 percent reduction in registration fees.