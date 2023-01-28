Society Nearly 19,500 surgeries performed during seven-day Tet holiday Hospitals across Vietnam conducted 19,435 surgeries during the seven-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, up 11.4% from the same period last year, reported the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.

Society HCM City to pilot issuance of electronic civil status records Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Justice has proposed the Ministry of Justice pilot the issuance of electronic civil status records instead of a paper version as part of efforts to enhance satisfaction with civil status registration.

Society Paris peace accords brings spring of freedom to nation: former Deputy PM The signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam on January 27, 1973, had brought a special spring to the northern region, when for the first time in the resistance war there was no air-raid siren and no evacuation, former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan told Vietnam News Agency during a recent interview on the occasion of the agreement's 50th signing anniversary.