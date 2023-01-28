PM examines Mai Son - National Highway 45 project
PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects construction of the Mai Son-National Highway 45 project (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 28 inspected the Mai Son (Ninh Binh province)-National Highway 45 project, a section of the North-South Expressway.
The first phase of the 652.86km North-South Expressway has 11 component projects, three of which are invested in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) and the rest, including the Mai Son-National Highway 45 project, are funded with public investment.
The Mai Son-National Highway 45 section has a total length of 63.37km and an investment of 12.11 trillion VND (561.03 million USD). Its construction started in September 2020, and is scheduled to complete on April 30, 2023. So far, 83.7% of all workload has been finished.
PM Chinh took the occasion to pay New Year visits to workers in some construction sites along the route and relocated residents at the resettlement area in Dong Minh commune, Dong Son district of Thanh Hoa.
The Mai Son-National Highway 45 section has a total length of 63.37km and an investment of 12.11 trillion VND (561.03 million USD) (Photo: VNA)He later moved on to examine the Dien Chau-Bai Vot project, another component of the North-South Expressway, which connects Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.
The PM also had a working session with relevant ministries, sectors and localities on the implementation of component projects of the North-South Expressway in the first and second phases./.