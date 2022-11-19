Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his gratitude to over 1.6 million teachers nationwide at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) in Hanoi on November 19.



In his speech, PM Chinh said education and training is the cause of the Party, State and the entire people and must be aligned with socio-economic development, national defence and sci-tech advancements.



He asked every teacher to consider education a noble task, sharpen their knowledge and skills and use modern technology to foster the future generations of the country.



Ministries, agencies and localities were also urged to continue grasping and effectively performing the Party and State’s policies and guidelines on education-training, especially Resolution No.29 on basic and comprehensive reform of education and training with specific plans and actions. They must also issue and effectively implement the education development strategy for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045.



The PM called for reviewing and fine-tuning mechanisms and policies related to teachers to provide them with the best material and spiritual care, especially pre-school teachers and those in remote and disadvantaged areas to make them dedicated to the work.



Training and improving the quality of teachers will be an important and priority task in the near future, he said, adding that effective solutions must be come up with to deal with the shortage of teachers and attract talents to the pedagogy sector.



All possible resources must be pooled to ensure the best infrastructure for teaching and learning activities, as well as address the shortage of schools, especially in industrial zones and major cities, he noted./.