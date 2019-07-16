Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: AP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 16 extended his congratulations to the new government of Thailand which was sworn in on the same day.



In his message, the Vietnamese leader voiced his belief that Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will continue to uphold Thailand’s important role in strengthening the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s solidarity and its central role in the regional architecture which is taking shape.



PM Phuc also expressed his hope to continue cooperation with the Thai government to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership in the time to come.



The new Cabinet of Thailand was sworn in on July 16, creating a normally elected government after five years of military rule.



King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over the swearing-in of the 36-member Cabinet, during which they pledged their loyalty to the constitutional monarch.-VNA