Society Samsung Vietnam to recruit hundreds of engineers Samsung Vietnam on April 12 officially announced the recruitment of engineers, including bachelors in all majors from universities and institutes throughout the country in 2021 with a deadline of submission on 16 May, 2021. The recruiment aimed to expand its research and development (R&D) and production activities.

Society Students of Laos, Cambodia join New Year gathering in HCM City Students of Cambodia and Laos in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 joined a get-together held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of the city on the occasion of their New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese workers receive one-year extension of stay in RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 13 announced a decision to extend the period of stay for about 115,000 foreign migrant workers, including those from Vietnam, by one year in a bid to relieve labour shortages at small businesses and in farming and fishing sectors.