PM extends sympathy to Thailand over mass shooting
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 9 sent a letter of condolences to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha over the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
At the scene of the shooting at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province (Photo: VNA)
At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the shooting.
Jakrapanth Thomma, a 32-year-old sergeant in the Thai army, gunned down the victims at Terminal 21 shopping mall before being shot dead by commandos.
Local police said among the wounded, nine were undergoing surgery and 25 others with slight injuries had been discharged from hospital./.