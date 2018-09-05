Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved changes to the German-funded Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) in Vietnam.



Accordingly, the non-refundable official development assistance (ODA) provided by the Government of Germany to the project will increase from 4 million EUR to 4.6 million EUR while Vietnam’s corresponding fund remains unchanged.



The project’s third main component will be changed from developing a national system for measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of climate change mitigation actions to developing an MRV Portal as a tool for knowledge management and data-sharing.



The NAMA will also have an extra component, namely “Support for the implementation of Vietnam’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC),” which including support for the review and revision process of the NDC and the development of the Plan for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement.



Vietnam is one of the countries most affected by climate change worldwide. Projections show that greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam are on the rise, mainly driven by the energy sector. The country will emit 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2018, 500 million tonnes by 2020, 600 million tonnes by 2025 and 800 million tonnes by 2030.



The impacts of climate change are already noticeable across the country. Average temperatures are rising faster as compared to global trends, extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity, and sea levels are rising.



The project, which runs from 2014 to 2018, aims to create an overarching framework for nationally appropriate climate change mitigation actions and MRV in Vietnam.



It is jointly implemented by the Vietnam Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology and Climate Change on behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit – German Development Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety.



Other components include improving the institutional capacity in MONRE to coordinate, develop and implement NAMAs; identifying and developing two specific and bankable NAMAs; and strengthening capacities for international negotiations on climate change. –VNA