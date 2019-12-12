

While receiving a Keidanren delegation in Hanoi on December 12, PM Phuc also hailed the role of the co-chairmen in the Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative which addressed many issues, contributing to the improvement of the investment environment and attraction of more Japanese businesses to Vietnam.



The PM hoped Japanese investors will rise to the top place in Vietnam, and the bilateral cooperation within the framework of the initiative will be lifted to a new height, not only dealing with recommendations raised by Japanese enterprises, but also improving state management.



He added that Vietnam always supports Japanese firms to invest in Vietnam, and the Government will assign the Ministry of Planning and Investment to continue coordinating with Vietnamese ministries and departments, and the Japanese side to implement the initiative in the next phase.



The co-chairmen said the two countries have actively carried out cooperative activities, notably the establishment of the Japanese Consulate General in the central coastal city of Da Nang in January 2020.



They evaluated that Vietnam has strong economic development with social-political stability, and a large and young population.



The country also serves as a gateway of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and plays an important role in production and value chains of Japanese firms.



The investment environment in Vietnam has been significantly improved, they added.



The co-chairmen suggested the Vietnamese Government consider the priority order of projects based on its public debt ceiling so as to cooperate with Japanese partners in infrastructure development in Vietnam./.

VNA