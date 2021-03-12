Politics NA Standing Committee’s 54th session to consider personnel matters The 54th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is slated for March 15 in Hanoi, with personnel matters high on the agenda.

Politics Vietnam takes ensuring safety for foreigners seriously: Spokesperson Vietnam always take ensuring safety for both local residents and foreigners living in the country very seriously and will strictly punish rule violators, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Restoring people's travel must meet pandemic prevention requirements: Spokeperson Vietnamese authorities are in talks with partners on how to safely resume commercial flights, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam concerned over escalating violence in Myanmar: spokesperson Vietnam is concerned over violence and human losses which continue escalating in Myanmar in recent days, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on March 11.