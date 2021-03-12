PM hails effective Gov’t-VFF coordination in COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the effective coordination between the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in combating COVID-19 last year during a conference in Hanoi on March 11.
In 2020, the Party, State and VFF have coordinated to mobilise people and all sectors to join in fighting COVID-19, Phuc told the conference to review the enforcement of the Government-VFF coordination mechanism.
The VFF had hosted two virtual conferences to raise public awareness about COVID-19 and call on people to get engaged in fighting the pandemic, he said, adding that he himself and VFF President Tran Thanh Man have co-launched a drive calling for help from all Vietnamese in COVID-19 relief efforts. It has raised around 2 trillion VND in a short period, the PM said.
This provides valuable experience for future cooperation between the two sides, he emphasised.
The Government and Cabinet members always listen to the VFF’s opinions, he said, while highlighting close coordination between the Government, authorities and all-level VFFs in implementing democracy at grassroots, handling complaints and denunciations, and promoting dialogues to receive public opinions and hear about their aspirations and timely settle problems.
Both sides need to continue closely working in various areas, particularly stemming COVID-19, he said, adding that they must not drop their guard against the coronavirus though vaccines are available.
The two sides should also jointly consolidate great national unity, and strengthen social consensus, and promote democracy.
This year, they plan to review their coordination in promoting sustainable poverty reduction and new-style rural building./.