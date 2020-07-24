Politics Vietnam’s Chair of ASEAN highly valued Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, a Malaysian scholar has said on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

Coastal resorts move to diversify tourist segment Resorts along the coastline of the Da Nang central province are now under pressure when resume operation after a period of suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis since their main customers are from foreign countries. However, positive signals have been seen in the inbound segment with increasing number of domestic customers.

Deputy Foreign Minister holds online talk with German official Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held an online talk with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Niels Annen on July 23.

Deputy PM holds phone talks with Korean Foreign Minister Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung-wha on July 23 to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery.