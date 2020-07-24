PM hails People’s Procuracy’s performance over its six decades
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 24 praised the performance of the People’s Procuracy over the six decades since it was established, with it contributing to ensuring political security, social order and safety, socio-economic development, and the right of citizens to democracy.
Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi to mark its 60th anniversary, the PM hailed its staff’s political mettle and ethics in resolutely fighting crime and strictly implementing the law.
It has reformed its structure and operations to enhance its effectiveness in fighting crime, including non-traditional types such as high-tech, financial-stock, and environmental crime as well as those involving foreign factors.
He asked the Procuracy to continue enhancing its responsibility in preventing and tackling corruption and in building a healthy environment for economic development.
The Procuracy should be an incisive tool for the Party to identify corrupt individuals, protect the Party and the administration, and reinforce people’s confidence, he said.
The PM underscored the need for the body to avoid miscarriages of justice and neglect of criminal activity, while coordinating with other agencies to deal with serious criminal cases.
Leaders of the People’s Procuracy must pay particular attention to enhancing the capacity of its staff while raising the efficiency of international cooperation in reclaiming State property in economic, corruption, and drug-related cases involving foreigners, he said.
The Government leader concluded by recalling President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching to procuracy officials - to remain fair, honest, subjective, careful, and modest and to be immune from money and power.
On July 15, 1960, legislators at the first session of the second National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam approved the Law on the organisation of People’s Procuracy. On July 26, 1960, President Ho Chi Minh signed a decree to promulgate the law, making the date the annual celebratory day for the body./.