HCM City posts export growth of 25 percent in Jan-Feb Ho Chi Minh City earned more than 7.98 billion USD from exports in the first two months of 2021, up 25.1 percent year-on-year, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade has reported.

VinFast partners with Taiwanese firm in producing solid-state batteries Vietnamese automaker VinFast has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with ProLogium Technology Co. from Taiwan (China) regarding solid-state battery production in Vietnam.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to revoke delayed seaport projects Leaders of the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have warned they will revoke delayed seaport projects in the province and give them to better investors.

Digital strategies to spur e-commerce: experts Companies are expected to implement digital strategies to continue to reach customers, experts said while alluding to trends in the e-commerce market this year.