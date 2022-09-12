Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that Singapore is one of the effective and practical partners of Vietnam in the region, especially in economy, trade, investment and education-training.



During his reception in Hanoi on September 12 for Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, Chinh suggested the two countries’ relevant agencies work closely together to restructure supply chain and ensure cyber security in the process of digital economic development.



He pledged to offer all possible support to Singaporean firms to do business in Vietnam and suggested developing the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park model towards a green, smart, hi-tech and innovative industrial zone.



The host proposed Singapore assist Vietnam in important fields such as digital economy, digital transformation, green energy, green financing, information technology, sustainable development, and hi-quality workforce training.



The guest said Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong expects to visit Vietnam next year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership.



He affirmed that the Singaporean Government wants to further boost strategic partnership with Vietnam, and pledged to step up fields of Vietnam’s interest to enhance political trust.



Both sides also agreed to continue working closely together to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and central role.



On the East Sea issue, PM Chinh suggested Singapore work closely with Vietnam and ASEAN member states to maintain peace and stability in the region; ensure peace, safety, maritime and aviation freedom in the East Sea, strive to fully abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) while promoting the finalisation of an effective, efficient and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea./.