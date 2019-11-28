Business PM Phuc meets leaders of RoK groups Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business PM calls on RoK firms to increase investment in tourism, health care Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 28 expressed his hope that investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will increase investment in tourism in Vietnam as there are more than 2,000 flights between the two nations each month.

Business Vinh Phuc urged to produce skilled workers Vinh Phuc province must improve the quality of its educational and training system to attract more foreign investment, heard a conference on November 27.

Business Awards honour standout Vietnamese banks A ceremony for the Vietnam Outstanding Banking Awards 2019 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27 by the Vietnam Banks Association and the International Data Group (IDG).