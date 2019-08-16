Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from right) and the winners of press awards for the fight against corruption and wastefullness."(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fight against corruption and wastefulness is an important task of the entire Party and State in the Party building work and the country's socio-economic development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



There is no forbidden zone in the fight, the PM said while addressing a ceremony for the press awards for the fight against corruption and wastefulness held in Hanoi on August 15.



Under the direction of the Party and State led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the fight has been accelerated drastically and achieved positive results, he said.



“A lot of organisations, cadres, Party members, including senior officials of the Party, State and arm forces have been strictly handled in accordance with the State regulations regardless of who they are,” Phuc said.



He said it is necessary for journalists to promote their roles and be professional in finding information on wrongdoings. Attention should be paid to detecting loopholes in legal frameworks, policies and mechanisms which can be a hotbed for corruption, negative phenomenon and abuse of power, he added.



Reporters from Tuoi Tre Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh (HCM City Youth) newspaper, Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper, the Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam Television have won the top prizes at the national press contest promoting the fight against corruption and wastefulness in the country.



The four prize-winning reports and documentary were selected from 1,002 entries of four types of media - print, online, radio and television - from various news and media outlets nationwide.



The organising board also presented nine second-place winners and 10 third place prizes for work in print, online, television and radio broadcast categories.



It is the second time the Vietnam Journalists’ Association has cooperated with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to organise such a contest which aims to emphasise the role of the press in the anti-corruption movement. - VNA