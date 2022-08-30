Business Vietnam boosts FDI attraction in automotive industry Vietnam will move to attract large enterprises and corporations with high technology, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency.

Business Textile - garment exports to grow further this year Vietnam’s textile - garment industry is set to earn 45 billion USD in exports in 2022, compared to 40.4 billion USD last year, an insider has said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,221 VND/USD on August 30, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Savills: Vietnam on radar of manufacturing investors Vietnam is regarded as an outstanding investment destination for high-value manufacturing with production capacity satisfying international investors, said Christopher J. Marriott, CEO of Savills Southeast Asia.