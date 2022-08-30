In a directive issued on August 29, the PM emphasised the need to step up decentralisation and pilot mechanisms and policies to create new momentum for the market.

The Government leader also stressed the need to combine fiscal and monetary policies harmoniously and effectively, implement the monetary policy flexibly, safely and cautiously, and expand the fiscal policy reasonably.

The Ministry of Construction was asked to quickly study and perfect relevant legal regulations, develop an information system, and accelerate cashless payment in property transactions.

The Housing Law (amended) and the Law on Real Estate (amended) will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval to create a legal framework for real estate business, according to the directive.

The PM said cities and provinces should publicise the list of projects, land fund and procedures to lure investors, and facilitate their operations./.

VNA