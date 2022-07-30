Business Cashless payments the way of the future for Vietnam The cashless payment system is prevalent worldwide. Going cashless has a lot of benefits for Vietnam, improving transaction safety and making it easier for the State to track transactions and facilitate tax collection.

Business Vietnamese products impress Japanese customers at food, beverage exhibition Vietnamese environmentally friendly products, farm produce and food left strong impression on visitors at the Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022 that concluded on July 29.

Business Domestic sugar on the line Weak demand for domestic sugar and the penetration of smuggled sugar have been dragging down sugar prices in Vietnam, driving many producers into unprofitability.