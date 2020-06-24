Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated Mr. Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as the Eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia. He spoke highly of the measures taken by the Government of Malaysia to prevent the spread of the virus.

Congratulating Vietnam on its success in responding to the pandemic, the Malaysian Prime Minister also valued Vietnam's initiatives and its leading role in ASEAN's joint efforts to mitigate socio-economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

The two PMs agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and make more efforts to reach the target of US $ 15 billion in two-way trade.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, freedom and maritime and aviation security in the East Sea./.

VNA