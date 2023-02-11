At the event (Photo: VNA)

Bandar Seri Begawan (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a roundtable discussion with Brunei energy and oil and gas enterprises in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11, as part of his ongoing visit to Brunei.



Delegates discussed and proposed new business ideas and opportunities to lift bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, especially in energy and oil and gas.



A representative of the Brunei Government shared the vision, socio-economic development strategy and economic restructuring and diversification plans under the Brunei Vision 2035 that turns the country into an economy with dynamic and sustainable development.



PM Chinh committed all possible support for Brunei firms to do business effectively and sustainably in the country. "“Your success is also our success,” he affirmed.



He suggested both nations focus on promoting emerging economic fields such as green, digital, circular and knowledge-based economies and innovation; diversifying markets, products and supply chains. He asked for measures to step up collaboration in energy, chemicals, and Halal food for Islamic people.



With determination, efforts and close friendship between the two peoples, the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that trade and investment cooperation will continue to be an important pillar of Vietnam-Brunei relationship and a driving force to lift bilateral ties to a greater height./.