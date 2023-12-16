PM holds talks with Japanese counterpart in Tokyo
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in the East Asian country.
