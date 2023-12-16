Videos Thung Nai - A highlight of Hoa Binh Lake tourist site Often referred to as “Ha Long Bay on Land,” the Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area boasts a range of captivating attractions. With 47 islands, it offers fresh air, natural landscapes, and unique national cultural treasures that lure both domestic and international tourists. Join us to visit Thung Nai, a highlight of the Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area.

Videos PM Pham Minh Chinh starts Japan trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Tokyo on December 15, starting his four-day trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities in Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Videos Preserving traditional beauty of quilted jackets With a desire to preserve and develop traditional outfits, designer Trinh Bich Thuy recently launched a Fall - Winter 2023 quilted jacket collection with the name of “Cloud Nine” at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.