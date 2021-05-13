Politics Two more provinces to hold early voting The National Election Council (NEC) has allowed the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum and Dak Lak to hold early voting at certain polling stations.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam always respects policy on freedom of religion and belief Vietnam always respects and consistently implements a policy of ensuring citizens’ right to freedom of religion and belief and to follow or not follow a religion, guarantees equality and non-discrimination based on religion or belief, and protects operations of religious organisations in line with the law, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Entry into Vietnam suspended, restricted: spokesperson Amid complicated developments of the pandemic in the world, Vietnam has decided to temporarily suspend and restrict the entry of foreigners and overseas Vietnamese in order to focus on implementing pandemic prevention and control measures in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Politics US firms must be accountable to Vietnamese AO victims: Spokeswoman US companies that manufactured the toxic Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam must take responsibility for dealing with the consequences, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on May 13.