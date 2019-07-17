Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and German Ambassador Christian Berger (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 17 expressed his hope for comprehensive cooperation activities between Vietnam and Germany, covering economy, politics, culture, national defence, security and personnel training.At a reception for outgoing German Ambassador Christian Berger in Hanoi, the leader also called for Germany’s support to Vietnam in its industrial development.PM Phuc expressed belief that more German investors will come to Vietnam, and his support for efforts to build a joint chamber of commerce and industry.He spoke highly of Germany’s voice in the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, as well as the country’s backing of the viewpoint on a peaceful and stable East Sea, with the freedom of navigation and overflight guaranteed.Expressing his delight at the effective operation of the Vietnam-Germany University, the PM called on Germany to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students to study in the country and assist the German language teaching in Vietnam.He said he hopes that the ambassador, in any position, will actively contribute to the Vietnam-Germany relationship.For his part, Ambassador Christian Berger suggested Vietnam and Germany accelerate the establishment of the chamber of commerce and industry in order to create favourable conditions for their businesses to enhance cooperation, and set up a joint economic committee to discuss strategic cooperation orientations. -VNA