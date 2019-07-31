Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Swedish outgoing ambassador Pereric Hogberg (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 31 called on Sweden to enhance its relations with Vietnam in different spheres, especially trade and investment.At a reception for Swedish outgoing ambassador Pereric Hogberg in Hanoi, the leader said although Sweden’s investment in Vietnam tripled from nearly 370 million USD in 2017, and two-way trade reached about 1.5 billion USD last year, the figures have yet to match potential of the two countries.He suggested the two sides work harder to increase the figures and step up collaboration in innovation, science and technology.The leader stressed that stronger people-to-people exchange would create an important foundation for the two countries to beef up their partnerships in other fields.PM Phuc used the occasion to thank Sweden for its assistance to Vietnam over the past years as well as its support to Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.He also lauded Sweden’s role in accelerating the EU’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.The PM asked the ambassador to convey his invitation to his Swedish counterpart to visit Vietnam.In reply, Pereric Hogberg highlighted the fruitful relationship between Sweden and Vietnam over the past 50 years and expressed his belief that it will further develop in the next half a century.The ambassador said Swedish businesses want to invest in many sectors in Vietnam, and more and more Vietnamese firms are interested in the Swedish market.-VNA