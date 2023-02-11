Business Banks suffer big losses from securities trading in 2022 Many banks reported negative results in securities trading and investment in 2022 due to the interest rate hike, the exchange rate uncertainty, the sharp decline of stock indices and the ‘freezing’ of the corporate bond market, cafef.vn reported.

Business PM holds roundtable discussion with Brunei energy, oil and gas firms Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a roundtable discussion with Brunei energy and oil and gas enterprises in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11, as part of his ongoing visit to Brunei.

Business Real estate offers opportunities for long-term investors Experts have held that the real estate sector will begin a recovery phase in 2023 with many difficulties lying ahead. However, difficult times will present opportunities for long-term investors to buy low.

Business SMEs show limited engagement in circular economy Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have showed their limited participation in circular economy for both subjective and objective reasons, mostly related to resources, awareness, capacity and vision for benefits of circular economy, said Director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) Asso. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan.