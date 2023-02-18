Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives General Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 18 for General Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia.



The host congratulated Cambodia on its important achievements, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as socio-economic development, and the success of the communal elections in the fifth tenure, and the successful performance of the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2022.



He said he believes that Cambodia will successfully organise the general elections in 2023 and gain greater attainments in the future.



The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance and give priority to reinforcing and promoting the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term partnership with Cambodia.



Defence collaboration will continue to be an important pillar in the bilateral ties, he said, welcoming the two Ministries of National Defence's coordination in implementing 30 meaningful activities to mark the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh asked the two ministries and militaries to continue to work closely together to effectively realise the common perceptions among leaders of the two sides, while strengthening collaboration at multilateral forums and a wide range of areas such as digital transformation, bomb and mine clearance, and economic development.



He requestes the border guard forces of the two sides to increase exchange activities and joint patrols to protect the shared border and border markers, preventing all kinds of cross-border criminals, thus safeguarding the border security and order, boosting border trade and people-to-people exchanges along the border, and building a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



The Government leader pledged that Vietnam will support and assist Cambodia in organising important activities in 2023, including the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) and Para Games.



PM Chinh said he hopes General Tea Banh will continue to make positive contributions to the strengthening of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries across all fields.



For his part, General Tea Banh highly valued the growth of ties between the two countries over the past more than one half a century despite challenges and difficulties, securing the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership.



He affirmes that Cambodia treasures its ties with Vietnam, and thanked Vietnam for the solidarity and great support that the Party, State, military and people of Vietnam have given to Cambodia during its fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime in the past and its current national construction and development.



He expressed gratitude to Vietnam for coordination in repatriating remains of 49 Cambodian martyrs.



As the head of the Organising Board of SEA Games 32, General Tea Banh thanked Vietnam's goodwill and showed hope for more support from Vietnam in hosting the sport event.



He pledged that the military and Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia will actively implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of both sides, and he himself will work for the strengthening of the sound neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries and two militaries./.

