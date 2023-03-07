Politics HCM City proposes multifaceted cooperation with Denmark Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has suggested boosting cooperation with Denmark in energy transition and restructuring industries towards high-added value, green and sustainable development.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Leaders offer condolences to Greece over train crash President Vo Van Thuong on March 6 cabled a message of condolences to his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou over a recent serious train crash in the city of Larisa.

Politics Vietnam, Japan promote information exchange, cooperation in crime prevention Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam on March 6 hosted a reception for Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat (NSS) Akiba Takeo, during which he called for the regular exchange of information between the two sides to strengthen their practical cooperation.